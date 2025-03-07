March brings events to Harlan Published 7:49 am Friday, March 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While winter is still lingering, Harlan County is looking forward to warmer weather and opportunities to get out and about as the weather warms and spring approaches.

Multiple events are coming up to help folks find an opportunity to head out for some fun in and around Harlan. City of Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington provided details on the events.

Harlan’s Amazing Race is scheduled for March 29, taking off from the Harlan Center at 10 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

“The Amazing Race is an event we started within the first couple of years that I worked for Harlan Tourism,” Pennington said. “We decided to bring it back because we felt it would be a really fun way for not only tourists to get to know Harlan on a deeper level but for our locals to rediscover Harlan.”

According to Pennington, The Amazing Race will see participants teaming up to race through downtown Harlan to complete tasks designed to put both their agility and brainpower to the test.

“It’s a fun challenge,” Pennington said. “It’s not a test of speed as much as it’s a test of your ability to think quickly and work together as a team.”

Each team must consist of two people.

The first-place prize is $150, $100 for second place, and the third-place prize is $50. Registration is free, and applications may be obtained at the Harlan Center or register online at https://www.harlancountytrails.com/event/harlans-amazing-race.

If a good meal is more your style, then Harlan Chows Down may be more up your alley. Slated for Wednesday, March 12, Harlan Chows Down is a chance to sample items from many of Harlan County’s restaurants.

“This is one of our favorite events,” Pennington said. “We recognize through the winter months, one of the industries that takes the biggest hit is our restaurants. Harlan Chows Down has always been a way for the community to come in and express their appreciation. We have an entire day of eating out and taking advantage of the deals the restaurants have going on.”

Pennington added to enter for the chance to win $100, take a picture of your meal purchased from a local restaurant and post it on social media using the hashtag #harlanchows down. Special deals will be released as the event nears.

Fans of art should check out the Mountain mARTi Gras exhibit at the Harlan Center throughout March.

“Mountain MARTi Gras will open on March 4, and will be open for the entire month of March,” Pennington said. “This exhibit not only contains an art contest…there’s also an informative educational exhibit that’s going to be a part of it.”

Pennington explained the exhibit will educate on elements of Mardi Gras and how that relates to the culture and heritage here in the mountains.

“It’s a cool exhibit,” Pennington said. “It’s an extension of the Historic Harlan Museum. Bronwyn Haynes, who is the director for the museum, came up with the idea to put this in for March. She’s got some really cool educational programming with it.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Harlan Center throughout the month of March.

Pennington added the Pot O’ Gold Party is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6. p.m. on March 17, and will feature attractions for the younger folks.

“This is a kid centric event,” Pennington said. “We’re going to have inflatables, games, face painting for kids, we’ll have shamrocks hidden around the Harlan Center that kids can find for prizes, we’re going to have a shamrock hat contest, a leprechaun lookalike contest, will have cash prizes as well.”

Pennington said several local restaurants and businesses provide adults a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, so the Pot O’ Gold event was created to include children in the festivities.

“This was our way to let kids come in, have a free event and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Pennington said.

For more information on these and other events, call 606-573-4156 or go to https://www.harlancountytrails.com.