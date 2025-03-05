FEMA funds available for flood victims Published 7:40 am Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Harlan Countians who experienced flood damage during recent flooding may be eligible for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following a presidential declaration on Feb. 24.

According to the FEMA website at https://www.fema.gov, assistance is available for Kentucky flood victims.

The Harlan County Emergency Management Office social media outlet states there are three different methods of applying for disaster assistance. These methods are applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app to your phone and applying, or by calling 800-621-3362.

“There is also a Disaster survivor checklist that will give you a “road map” of how to apply and what to expect from the process. Any of you that have already used our self-reporting device should register with FEMA using one of the three methods shown here. Even if you have used the self-reporting tool on our Facebook page, you still need to register with FEMA so they can begin your application process,” states the Harlan County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Personnel from the Red Cross, FEMA, Kentucky Emergency Management, the National Guard, and the Army Corps of Engineers are expected to be in Harlan County during the coming weeks to assess the extent of flood damage.

“Anyone from any of these legitimate organizations will have at a minimum of an ID badge,” states Harlan County Emergency Management via social media. “They are required to show you their ID upon request at any time to confirm they are who they claim to be. If they cannot produce an ID for you, you should report that immediately to the Harlan County Sheriff Office. All of these organizations are required to report to the Harlan County Judge Executives office and to Harlan County Emergency Management. If you have a question as to an organization being in your community, you can confirm that with us by calling either office. It is very important to us that only legitimate organizations are here doing work.”

For more information, go to the FEMA website at https://www.fema.gov or call the Harlan County Emergency Management office at 606-573-6082.