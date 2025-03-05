2 found deceased in Harlan County Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

A man and woman have been found deceased in Harlan County.

According to a press release, at 1:24 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, Kentucky State Police received a call requesting a well-being check at a residence on Highway 215 in the Kenvir community of Harlan County. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered the bodies of two elderly individuals inside the residence, who appeared to have been deceased for several months.

Currently, KSP is conducting a death investigation, and while there are no signs of foul play, the bodies have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsies. As the investigation continues, further updates will be provided.

The investigation is being led by Detective Rob Farley.