Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, March 3
Published 1:28 am Monday, March 3, 2025
The Monday college basketball schedule includes two games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Kansas Jayhawks playing the Houston Cougars. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Wake Forest 60
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.2 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Kansas 64
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.4 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
