Pennington elected Chamber of Commerce president Published 9:42 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce has chosen a new president, electing Chamber member Brandon Pennington to the position. Pennington will take over the position from outgoing Chamber President Ron Frazier.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to come into the president role for the Chamber of Commerce after the years of success of former Chamber President Ron Frazier and all the work and dedication he put into it to establish the Chamber as a leader of our business community,” Pennington said. “I’m excited about the opportunities we have coming up.”

Pennington talked about some of the plans the Chamber is working on.

“We’re going to start working on some monthly events,” Pennington said.

Monthly events may include friendly competitions among businesses, awards, and campaigns to support local businesses.

“We’re going to continue with the Chamber Gala,” Pennington said. “We also have plans to do some more in person events as we grow. I’m excited to get to know the Chamber members on another level and grow that membership.”

There will also be additional reasons for businesses to join the Chamber, including increased presence online.

“We have implemented a new social media calendar where we’re putting out content every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on the Facebook page,” Pennington said. “Fridays are especially important to us because we’re doing a ‘Feature Friday’ where we’re taking a Chamber member and featuring them and what they offer to our community.”

The monthly Harlan County Chamber of Commerce member meeting will continue to be held the second Wednesday of each month at the Harlan campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

“Every third meeting we’re going to move to a nighttime meeting so small businesses who can’t make our lunchtime meetings can come and be a part of the Chamber as well.”

For further information or to become a member of the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce, go to the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce’s website at https://www.harlancountychamber.com or contact Pennington at 606-573-4156.