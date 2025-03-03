Nets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, March 16 Published 5:38 am Monday, March 3, 2025

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the Brooklyn Nets (21-39) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) at 6 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSE.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

6 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Favorite: –

Nets vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Nets Hawks 104.8 Points Avg. 116.6 111.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 43.7% Field Goal % 46.3% 34.3% Three Point % 35.0%

Nets’ Top Players

Cameron Johnson contributes 18.8 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Nets.

Nic Claxton adds 10.2 points, 2.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest, while D’Angelo Russell contributes with 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Johnson is the top active three-point shooter for the Nets, connecting on 3.0 per game.

Keon Johnson records 1.1 steals per game. Claxton collects 1.5 blocks a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.8 points per game and 11.4 assists per game to go with 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.0 points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds this season.

Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels’ 3.0 steals and Capela’s 1.0 block per game.

Nets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/8 Hornets – Away – 3/10 Lakers – Home – 3/11 Cavaliers – Away – 3/13 Bulls – Away – 3/15 Celtics – Home – 3/16 Hawks – Home – 3/18 Celtics – Away – 3/20 Pacers – Away – 3/22 Pacers – Away – 3/24 Mavericks – Home – 3/26 Raptors – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away – 3/18 Hornets – Away – 3/22 Warriors – Home – 3/23 76ers – Home – 3/25 Rockets – Away – 3/27 Heat – Away –

