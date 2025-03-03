Nets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, March 16
Published 5:38 am Monday, March 3, 2025
On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the Brooklyn Nets (21-39) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) at 6 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSE.
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Favorite: –
Nets vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Nets
|Hawks
|104.8
|Points Avg.
|116.6
|111.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|43.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|35.0%
Nets’ Top Players
- Cameron Johnson contributes 18.8 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Nets.
- Nic Claxton adds 10.2 points, 2.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest, while D’Angelo Russell contributes with 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Johnson is the top active three-point shooter for the Nets, connecting on 3.0 per game.
- Keon Johnson records 1.1 steals per game. Claxton collects 1.5 blocks a game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.8 points per game and 11.4 assists per game to go with 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.0 points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds this season.
- Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels’ 3.0 steals and Capela’s 1.0 block per game.
Nets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/8
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/11
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/13
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|3/15
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|3/20
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/22
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/24
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/18
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/22
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/23
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/25
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/27
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
