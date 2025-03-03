Nets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, March 16

Published 5:38 am Monday, March 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Nets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, March 16

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the Brooklyn Nets (21-39) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) at 6 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSE.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Favorite:

Nets vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Nets Hawks
104.8 Points Avg. 116.6
111.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5
43.7% Field Goal % 46.3%
34.3% Three Point % 35.0%

Nets’ Top Players

  • Cameron Johnson contributes 18.8 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Nets.
  • Nic Claxton adds 10.2 points, 2.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest, while D’Angelo Russell contributes with 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
  • Johnson is the top active three-point shooter for the Nets, connecting on 3.0 per game.
  • Keon Johnson records 1.1 steals per game. Claxton collects 1.5 blocks a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.8 points per game and 11.4 assists per game to go with 3.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.0 points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds this season.
  • Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels’ 3.0 steals and Capela’s 1.0 block per game.

Nets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/8 Hornets Away
3/10 Lakers Home
3/11 Cavaliers Away
3/13 Bulls Away
3/15 Celtics Home
3/16 Hawks Home
3/18 Celtics Away
3/20 Pacers Away
3/22 Pacers Away
3/24 Mavericks Home
3/26 Raptors Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away
3/18 Hornets Away
3/22 Warriors Home
3/23 76ers Home
3/25 Rockets Away
3/27 Heat Away

