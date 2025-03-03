NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks Picks for March 3 Published 12:40 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Monday’s game can assist you in placing an informed wager using the best bets on the board.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)

Memphis has 35 wins in 60 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 28-32-0.

The Grizzlies have an ATS record of 8-2 as 8.5-point favorites or greater.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 6-5 as 8.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (253.5)





Grizzlies games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 253.5 points nine times.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 253.5 points in 11 of 60 games this season.

The average total in Memphis’ games this season is 235.7, 17.8 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season is 234.8 points, 18.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Grizzlies score the most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the ninth-most.

The Hawks have allowed the 27th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 22nd-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-375)

The Grizzlies have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 30 (75%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been victorious in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won three of nine games when listed as at least +290 or better on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

