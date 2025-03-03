March 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The NHL lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Tampa Bay Lightning squaring off against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.

How to Watch March 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Washington Capitals 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

