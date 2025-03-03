How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, March 4 Published 4:55 am Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday’s college basketball schedule includes two games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Duke Blue Devils.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 4 Houston Cougars

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

