How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published 12:54 am Monday, March 3, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on March 3, 2025.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all year long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- Memphis has a 26-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.
- The Grizzlies score only 3.7 more points per game (123.2) than the Hawks give up (119.5).
- Memphis has a 30-5 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 22-18 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Hawks put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (116.6) than the Grizzlies give up (116.7).
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Atlanta is 20-13.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies average 124.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 122.2 points per game in road games, a difference of two points per contest.
- Defensively Memphis has played better at home this year, giving up 114 points per game, compared to 119.5 in road games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Grizzlies have fared better at home this season, making 13.9 per game, compared to 13.8 in road games. Meanwhile, they’ve posted a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37% mark when playing on the road.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks put up 116.9 points per game, 0.5 more than away (116.4). Defensively they concede 119.3 points per game at home, 0.3 less than on the road (119.6).
- Atlanta is giving up fewer points at home (119.3 per game) than away (119.6).
- This year the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Zyon Pullin
|Out
|Knee
|Yuki Kawamura
|Out
|Hamstring
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Georges Niang
|Out
|Illness
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back