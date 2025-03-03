How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3 Published 12:54 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on March 3, 2025.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Memphis has a 26-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

The Grizzlies score only 3.7 more points per game (123.2) than the Hawks give up (119.5).

Memphis has a 30-5 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

This season, Atlanta has a 22-18 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Hawks put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (116.6) than the Grizzlies give up (116.7).

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Atlanta is 20-13.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies average 124.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 122.2 points per game in road games, a difference of two points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has played better at home this year, giving up 114 points per game, compared to 119.5 in road games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Grizzlies have fared better at home this season, making 13.9 per game, compared to 13.8 in road games. Meanwhile, they’ve posted a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37% mark when playing on the road.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks put up 116.9 points per game, 0.5 more than away (116.4). Defensively they concede 119.3 points per game at home, 0.3 less than on the road (119.6).

Atlanta is giving up fewer points at home (119.3 per game) than away (119.6).

This year the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ja Morant Questionable Shoulder Zyon Pullin Out Knee Yuki Kawamura Out Hamstring

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Georges Niang Out Illness Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

