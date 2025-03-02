Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2? Published 12:53 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 59 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are conceding 183 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 3/1/2025 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 7-4 2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

