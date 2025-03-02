Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?
Published 12:53 am Sunday, March 2, 2025
Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 15 of 59 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are conceding 183 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.