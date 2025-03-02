Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Published 12:53 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In 15 of 59 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are conceding 183 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
3/1/2025 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 7-4
2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 2-1
2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1
2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0
2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1
2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4
2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2
2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2
2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0
1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

