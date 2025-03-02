Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?
Published 12:53 am Sunday, March 2, 2025
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In 11 of 56 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus six assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are conceding 183 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Away
|L 7-4
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:58
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|4
|0
|4
|17:12
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
