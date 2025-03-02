Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2? Published 12:53 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 16 of 59 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 183 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 3/1/2025 Islanders 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 7-4 2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

