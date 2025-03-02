NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 3
Published 10:31 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks take the floor at American Airlines Center.
Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – March 3
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: 76ers -3.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.9 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -11.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 8.3 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Heat -10.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 13.8 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Thunder -11.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 11.6 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Grizzlies -6.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 11.1 points)
- Total: 251.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Mavericks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -9.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
