NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 3 Published 10:31 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks take the floor at American Airlines Center.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – March 3

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.9 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 0.9 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)

Over (223.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH

KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -11.5

Warriors -11.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 8.3 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 8.3 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)

Over (221.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Heat -10.5

Heat -10.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 13.8 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 13.8 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)

Over (225.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and MNMT2

FDSSUN and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Thunder -11.5

Thunder -11.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 11.6 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 11.6 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)

Over (222.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN

NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Grizzlies -6.5

Grizzlies -6.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 11.1 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 11.1 points) Total: 251.5 points

251.5 points Total Pick: Over (238 total projected points)

Over (238 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks -1.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.1 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.1 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)

Over (230.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KFAA

NBCS-CA and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -9.5

Pistons -9.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET

KJZZ and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

