How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream – March 2
Published 12:45 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (21-7) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Bulldogs (11-18) on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Bulldogs score 63.4 points per game and give up 67.9, ranking them 222nd in the country on offense and 263rd on defense.

Tennessee is allowing 31.8 boards per game this year (198th-ranked in college basketball), but it has thrived by averaging 37.6 rebounds per game (14th-best).

With 11.3 assists per game, the Bulldogs are 280th in the nation.

With 20.4 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee is 13th-best in college basketball. It ranks 111th in college basketball by averaging 14.3 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Bulldogs are 292nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (4.8). They are 191st in 3-point percentage at 31.0%.

Tennessee ranks 50th in the country with 5.0 three-pointers allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 46th with a 28.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

The Bulldogs take 26.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 20.1% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 73.7% of their shots, with 79.9% of their makes coming from there.

Georgia 2024-25 Stats

On offense the Bulldogs are the 222nd-ranked team in the nation (63.4 points per game). On defense they are 263rd (67.9 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Georgia is 161st in the nation in rebounds (32.3 per game). It is 166th in rebounds allowed (31.4 per game).

At 11.3 assists per game, the Bulldogs are 280th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Georgia is 204th in the nation in committing them (15.6 per game). It is 223rd in forcing them (14.6 per game).

At 4.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc, the Bulldogs are 292nd and 191st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25 Georgia is 322nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 24th-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (34.4%).

The Bulldogs take 26.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 20.1% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they take 73.7% of their shots, with 79.9% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 28 17.3 5.8 3.2 3.1 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 26 12.9 2.9 1.7 0.9 0.1 2.5 Ruby Whitehorn 28 12.3 4.3 1.7 0.9 0.4 0.7 Lazaria Spearman 28 11.5 6.1 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.6 Samara Spencer 28 10.4 4.1 4.8 1.3 0.1 2.0

Georgia’s Top Players

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trinity Turner 29 12.2 4.0 2.8 1.7 0.1 1.2 De’Mauri Flournoy 29 11.2 1.8 1.7 0.9 0.1 2.1 Mia Woolfolk 20 11.0 5.2 0.4 1.3 0.6 0.0 Asia Avinger 29 9.7 3.8 4.4 1.9 0.0 0.6 Roxane Makolo 24 5.6 3.6 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.1

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12 p.m. ET

Georgia’s Upcoming Schedule

March 2 at Tennessee at 12 p.m. ET

