Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – March 3 Published 10:16 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 125 – Hawks 113

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 6.5)

Grizzlies (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.1)

Grizzlies (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (251.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 238.0

The Grizzlies have covered more often than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 35-25-0, compared to the 28-32-0 record of the Hawks.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 68.4% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (52.6%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2024-25, Memphis does it more often (63.3% of the time) than Atlanta (58.3%).

The Grizzlies have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-10) this season while the Hawks have a .425 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-23).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are surrendering 116.7 points per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well on offense, posting 123.2 points per contest (best).

Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 47.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.1 per game (third-best in NBA).

Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by averaging 15.7 turnovers per contest.

This season, the Grizzlies are making 13.8 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.8% (10th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the league on offense (116.6 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.5 points conceded).

Atlanta grabs 44.9 rebounds per game and give up 44.5 boards, ranking 11th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

At 29.2 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.1 per game). But it is third-best in forcing them (15.7 per game).

The Hawks make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35% from beyond the arc, ranking 14th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: