Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – March 3 Published 6:39 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks’ (27-33) injury report has four players listed heading into their Monday, March 3 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (38-22, five injured players) at FedExForum, with a start time of 8 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies dropped their last game 130-128 against the Spurs on Saturday. In the loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 42 points.

The Hawks’ last contest was a 135-119 loss to the Thunder on Friday. Onyeka Okongwu totaled 23 points, 13 rebounds and two assists for the Hawks.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ja Morant PG Day-To-Day Shoulder 20.9 4.1 7.4 Zyon Pullin SG Day-To-Day Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0 Desmond Bane SG Day-To-Day Hip 18.2 5.9 5.4 Vince Williams Jr. SG Day-To-Day Knee 6.3 3.8 2.0 Brandon Clarke PF Day-To-Day Lip 8.1 5.0 1.0

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: