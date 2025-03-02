Buy Tickets for New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on March 2
Published 5:55 am Sunday, March 2, 2025
The New York Rangers’ Adam Fox and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, at Madison Square Garden.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Rangers vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Sunday, March 2
- Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-184)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Rangers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Artemi Panarin
|57
|23
|35
|58
|Adam Fox
|58
|5
|43
|48
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|49
|14
|31
|45
|Mika Zibanejad
|59
|13
|29
|42
|Vincent Trocheck
|59
|17
|21
|38
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|59
|22
|32
|54
|Jonathan Marchessault
|59
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|56
|14
|22
|36
|Steven Stamkos
|59
|17
|15
|32
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Rangers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Rangers offense’s 178 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- On defense, New York has conceded 183 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- The Rangers’ offense has the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.67%).
- The Predators have scored 152 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- Nashville’s 197 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.24%) ranks 21st in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: