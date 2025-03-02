Buy Tickets for New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on March 2

Published 5:55 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on March 2

The New York Rangers’ Adam Fox and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, at Madison Square Garden.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Rangers vs. Predators Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Rangers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Artemi Panarin 57 23 35 58
Adam Fox 58 5 43 48
Jonathan Tanner Miller 49 14 31 45
Mika Zibanejad 59 13 29 42
Vincent Trocheck 59 17 21 38
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 59 22 32 54
Jonathan Marchessault 59 18 28 46
Roman Josi 53 9 29 38
Ryan O’Reilly 56 14 22 36
Steven Stamkos 59 17 15 32

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Rangers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Rangers offense’s 178 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
  • On defense, New York has conceded 183 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
  • The Rangers’ offense has the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.67%).
  • The Predators have scored 152 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
  • Nashville’s 197 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
  • The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.24%) ranks 21st in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Print Article

SportsPlus