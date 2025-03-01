Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.

Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (50 opportunities).

Through 58 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders have allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 58 Games 0 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

