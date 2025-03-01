Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 55 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -19, and is averaging 17:53 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 27 games, and has 35 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

In 23 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 55 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with four multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The Islanders are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 55 Games 0 35 Points 0 14 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: