Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 55 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -19, and is averaging 17:53 on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 27 games, and has 35 points in all.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
- In 23 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 55 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with four multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Islanders Defensive Insights
- The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
- The Islanders are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|55
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: