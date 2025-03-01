Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 55 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -19, and is averaging 17:53 on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 27 games, and has 35 points in all.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
  • In 23 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 55 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with four multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

  • The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Islanders are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
55 Games 0
35 Points 0
14 Goals 0
21 Assists 0

