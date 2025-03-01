NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 2 Published 4:31 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Denver Nuggets versus the Boston Celtics, is sure to please.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – March 2

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH

NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and CHSN

FDSIN and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet

FDSFL and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and MSG

FDSSUN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSOK

ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports

KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN

ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSC

SportsNet LA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: