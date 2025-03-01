March 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

The New Jersey Devils versus the Vegas Golden Knights is a game to see on a Sunday NHL slate that features plenty of exciting matchups.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch March 2 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Toronto Maple Leafs @ Pittsburgh Penguins 1 p.m. ET TNT Max Boston Bruins @ Minnesota Wild 3:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Dallas Stars 6 p.m. ET TNT Max Nashville Predators @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

