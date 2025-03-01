Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Considering a bet on Marchessault in the Predators-Islanders game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
  • Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 32 games, with 46 points in total.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • In 27 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 58 games, he has 46 points, with nine multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Islanders are conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
  • With a goal differential of -15, the team is 20th in the league.
  • The Islanders are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
58 Games 0
46 Points 0
18 Goals 0
28 Assists 0

