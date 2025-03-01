Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Considering a bet on Marchessault in the Predators-Islanders game? Use our stats and information to help you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
- Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 32 games, with 46 points in total.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- In 27 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 58 games, he has 46 points, with nine multi-point games.
Islanders Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Islanders are conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- With a goal differential of -15, the team is 20th in the league.
- The Islanders are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|58
|Games
|0
|46
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|28
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
