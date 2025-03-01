Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Considering a bet on Marchessault in the Predators-Islanders game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.

Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 32 games, with 46 points in total.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

In 27 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 58 games, he has 46 points, with nine multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Islanders are conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

With a goal differential of -15, the team is 20th in the league.

The Islanders are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 58 Games 0 46 Points 0 18 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

