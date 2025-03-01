How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2

Published 9:58 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, March 2

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of 15 games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at SMU Mustangs

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 5 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX

Florida Gators at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Kansas Jayhawks

No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa State Cyclones

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 LSU Tigers

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 19 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 Florida State Seminoles

No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 17 Baylor Bears

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Villanova Wildcats at No. 22 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

