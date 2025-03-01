How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2
Published 9:58 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
The Kentucky Wildcats versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of 15 games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 5 UConn Huskies
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
Florida Gators at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 19 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Villanova Wildcats at No. 22 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
