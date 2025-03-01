How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream – March 1 Published 5:41 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Crimson Tide’s opponents have knocked down.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.

The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at second.

The Volunteers put up 74.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 80.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Tennessee puts up more than 80.1 points, it is 7-0.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

This season, Alabama has a 22-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.3% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 66th.

The Crimson Tide score 30.7 more points per game (91.5) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (60.8).

Alabama has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is posting 80.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 66.2 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are surrendering 59.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 64.6.

When playing at home, Tennessee is averaging 1.3 more treys per game (8.8) than in road games (7.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33.2%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama scores 91.1 points per game at home, and 92.7 on the road.

At home the Crimson Tide are giving up 74.3 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are away (86.4).

Alabama makes fewer 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (11.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (39.2%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M W 77-69 Reed Arena 2/25/2025 @ LSU W 65-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena 3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 3/8/2025 South Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/19/2025 @ Missouri L 110-98 Mizzou Arena 2/22/2025 Kentucky W 96-83 Coleman Coliseum 2/25/2025 Mississippi State W 111-73 Coleman Coliseum 3/1/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 3/5/2025 Florida Coleman Coliseum 3/8/2025 @ Auburn – Neville Arena

