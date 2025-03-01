How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream – March 1
Published 5:41 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Crimson Tide’s opponents have knocked down.
- In games Tennessee shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at second.
- The Volunteers put up 74.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 80.1 the Crimson Tide give up.
- When Tennessee puts up more than 80.1 points, it is 7-0.
Stream Tennessee vs. Alabama live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- This season, Alabama has a 22-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 66th.
- The Crimson Tide score 30.7 more points per game (91.5) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (60.8).
- Alabama has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is posting 80.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 66.2 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are surrendering 59.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 64.6.
- When playing at home, Tennessee is averaging 1.3 more treys per game (8.8) than in road games (7.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33.2%).
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama scores 91.1 points per game at home, and 92.7 on the road.
- At home the Crimson Tide are giving up 74.3 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are away (86.4).
- Alabama makes fewer 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (11.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (39.2%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|W 81-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|W 77-69
|Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|W 65-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/5/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|3/8/2025
|South Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2025
|@ Missouri
|L 110-98
|Mizzou Arena
|2/22/2025
|Kentucky
|W 96-83
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/25/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 111-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|3/1/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/5/2025
|Florida
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Coleman Coliseum
|3/8/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all year long on Fubo.