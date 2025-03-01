How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1 Published 1:53 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of eight games on the Saturday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in play.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 3 Florida Gators

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

