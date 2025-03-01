How to Pick the Rangers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 2 Published 4:50 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

There are plenty of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the New York Rangers going up against the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2. To get you ready to make a bet or put together a parlay, take a look at our best bets and predictions below.

Rangers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, New York and its opponent have combined to outscore Sunday’s over/under of 6 goals 32 times.

This season, 27 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.6 goals per game, 0.4299999999999997 less than the total set for this contest.

The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.4 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Rangers Moneyline: -181

The Rangers have been victorious in 23 of their 39 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.0%).

New York is 12-5 (victorious in 70.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -181 or shorter.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Rangers have an implied probability of 64.4% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +150

In Nashville’s 24 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has six wins.

The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +150 or longer (in three chances).

Nashville has a 40.0% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New York 4, Nashville 2

Rangers Points Leaders

With 23 goals and 35 assists this season, Artemi Panarin is one of New York’s top contributors (58 points).

Adam Fox is another of New York’s top contributors currently with 48 total points (five goals and 43 assists) to his name.

With 45 points through 49 games (14 goals and 31 assists), Jonathan Tanner Miller has been an important part of New York’s offense this season.

Igor Shesterkin (20-21-2) has a 2.9 goals against average and a save percentage of .904 for New York.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has totaled 32 assists and 22 goals in 59 games, good for 54 points.

Jonathan Marchessault’s 46 points this season, including 18 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Roman Josi has scored nine goals and contributed 29 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 38.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 13-25-6 on the season, allowing 128 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 1122 saves with an .898 save percentage (38th in the league).

Rangers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Penguins W 5-3 Away -151 2/25/2025 Islanders W 5-1 Away -119 2/28/2025 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Home -102 3/2/2025 Predators – Home -181 3/3/2025 Islanders – Home – 3/5/2025 Capitals – Home – 3/8/2025 Senators – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets W 2-1 Home +115 3/1/2025 Islanders L 7-4 Away +130 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away +150 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away – 3/6/2025 Kraken – Home – 3/8/2025 Blackhawks – Home –

New York vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

