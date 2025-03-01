Hawks vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Friday, March 14

Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Friday, March 14

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSC.

Hawks vs. Clippers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSC
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Clippers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Clippers
116.6 Points Avg. 110.7
119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.6
46.3% Field Goal % 47%
35% Three Point % 35.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 23.8 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists.
  • Clint Capela contributes with nine points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per matchup.
  • Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who collects one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging three steals a game.

Clippers’ Top Players

  • James Harden takes the top spot on the Clippers scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 21.7 points and 8.5 assists per game.
  • Ivica Zubac has per-game averages of 15.5 points, 2.5 assists and 12.6 rebounds this season.
  • Harden averages 2.9 made threes per game.
  • The Clippers’ defensive effort gets a boost from Kris Dunn’s 1.8 steals and Zubac’s 1.2 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away
3/18 Hornets Away
3/22 Warriors Home
3/23 76ers Home
3/25 Rockets Away

Clippers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/5 Pistons Home
3/7 Knicks Home
3/9 Kings Home
3/11 Pelicans Away
3/12 Heat Away
3/14 Hawks Away
3/16 Hornets Home
3/18 Cavaliers Home
3/21 Grizzlies Home
3/23 Thunder Home
3/26 Knicks Away

