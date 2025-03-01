Hawks vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Friday, March 14
Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
On Friday, March 14, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSC.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Hawks vs. Clippers Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks vs. Clippers 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Clippers
|116.6
|Points Avg.
|110.7
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.6
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|35%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 23.8 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists.
- Clint Capela contributes with nine points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per matchup.
- Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who collects one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging three steals a game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Clippers’ Top Players
- James Harden takes the top spot on the Clippers scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 21.7 points and 8.5 assists per game.
- Ivica Zubac has per-game averages of 15.5 points, 2.5 assists and 12.6 rebounds this season.
- Harden averages 2.9 made threes per game.
- The Clippers’ defensive effort gets a boost from Kris Dunn’s 1.8 steals and Zubac’s 1.2 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/18
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/22
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/23
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/25
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Hawks or Clippers in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Clippers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/5
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/9
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|3/11
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/12
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|3/14
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/16
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/18
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|3/23
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/26
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.