Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:21 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
  • Nyquist has 21 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).
  • Through 57 games, he has 21 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Islanders Defensive Insights

  • The Islanders have given up 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
57 Games 0
21 Points 0
9 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Print Article

SportsPlus