Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:21 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.

Nyquist has 21 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).

Through 57 games, he has 21 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders have given up 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 57 Games 0 21 Points 0 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: