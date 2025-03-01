Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:21 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
- Nyquist has 21 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).
- Through 57 games, he has 21 points, with three multi-point games.
Islanders Defensive Insights
- The Islanders have given up 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team has the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|57
|Games
|0
|21
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
