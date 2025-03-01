Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Islanders game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:45 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

Forsberg has 54 points overall, having at least one point in 34 different games.

Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 34 games this season, with 16 multiple-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Islanders are giving up 171 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The Islanders have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 58 Games 0 54 Points 0 22 Goals 0 32 Assists 0

