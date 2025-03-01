Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Filip Forsberg will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Islanders game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 18:45 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
  • Forsberg has 54 points overall, having at least one point in 34 different games.
  • Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 34 games this season, with 16 multiple-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Islanders are giving up 171 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Islanders have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
58 Games 0
54 Points 0
22 Goals 0
32 Assists 0

