Buy Tickets for New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on March 1 Published 5:55 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The New York Islanders’ Anders Lee and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, at UBS Arena.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Islanders vs. Predators Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Islanders Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Anders Lee 58 24 18 42 Bo Horvat 57 18 23 41 Kyle Palmieri 58 18 21 39 Brock Nelson 58 17 21 38 Simon Holmstrom 51 14 16 30 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 58 22 32 54 Jonathan Marchessault 58 18 28 46 Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 55 14 21 35 Steven Stamkos 58 17 15 32

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Islanders vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Islanders’ 2.7 average goals per game add up to 156 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

New York is ranked 12th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 171 (3.0 per game).

The Islanders’ offense has the league’s 32nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (11.11%).

The Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (148 total goals, 2.6 per game).

Nashville’s 190 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.61%.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: