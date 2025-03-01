Buy Tickets for New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on March 1
Published 5:55 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The New York Islanders’ Anders Lee and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, at UBS Arena.
Islanders vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-136)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Islanders Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Anders Lee
|58
|24
|18
|42
|Bo Horvat
|57
|18
|23
|41
|Kyle Palmieri
|58
|18
|21
|39
|Brock Nelson
|58
|17
|21
|38
|Simon Holmstrom
|51
|14
|16
|30
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|58
|22
|32
|54
|Jonathan Marchessault
|58
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|55
|14
|21
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|58
|17
|15
|32
Islanders vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Islanders’ 2.7 average goals per game add up to 156 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- New York is ranked 12th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 171 (3.0 per game).
- The Islanders’ offense has the league’s 32nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (11.11%).
- The Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (148 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- Nashville’s 190 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.61%.
