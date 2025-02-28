Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 6:53 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is slated for Saturday at 12:30 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 58 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

