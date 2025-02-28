Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 6:53 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

In the upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 55 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 1 0 1 19:58 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

