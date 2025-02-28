Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 6:53 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 16 of 58 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

