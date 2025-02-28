NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Hawks Picks for February 28 Published 12:40 am Friday, February 28, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Friday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thunder vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 12.5)

Oklahoma City has 35 wins in 58 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta has 28 wins in 59 games against the spread this season.

As 12.5-point favorites or more, the Thunder are 12-8 against the spread.

The Hawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Pick OU:

Under (242.5)





In 11 games this season, the Thunder and their opponents have scored more than 242.5 combined points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 242.5 points in 20 of 59 games this season.

Oklahoma City has an average point total of 225.1 in its matchups this year, 17.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s contests this season is 234.6, 7.9 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s seventh-highest scoring team this season compared to the sixth-ranked Thunder.

The Thunder are the NBA’s top-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Thunder (-752)

The Thunder have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 45 (81.8%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been victorious in 17, or 43.6%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -752 moneyline favorite 19 times this season and won all of those games.

Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +525 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thunder have a 88.3% chance to win.

