NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Hawks Picks for February 28
Published 12:40 am Friday, February 28, 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.
Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Friday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
Thunder vs. Hawks Best Bets
Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 12.5)
- Oklahoma City has 35 wins in 58 games against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has 28 wins in 59 games against the spread this season.
- As 12.5-point favorites or more, the Thunder are 12-8 against the spread.
- The Hawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this year.
Pick OU:
Under (242.5)
- In 11 games this season, the Thunder and their opponents have scored more than 242.5 combined points.
- The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 242.5 points in 20 of 59 games this season.
- Oklahoma City has an average point total of 225.1 in its matchups this year, 17.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.
- The average over/under for Atlanta’s contests this season is 234.6, 7.9 fewer points than this game’s point total.
- The Hawks are the NBA’s seventh-highest scoring team this season compared to the sixth-ranked Thunder.
- The Thunder are the NBA’s top-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.
Moneyline Pick: Thunder (-752)
- The Thunder have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 45 (81.8%) of those contests.
- The Hawks have been victorious in 17, or 43.6%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Oklahoma City has been at least a -752 moneyline favorite 19 times this season and won all of those games.
- Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +525 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thunder have a 88.3% chance to win.
