Islanders vs. Predators Injury Report Today – March 1 Published 1:41 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (21-30-7), the New York Islanders (26-25-7) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game starts at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1 at UBS Arena.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Martin LW Out Lower Body Mathew Barzal C Out Kneecap Mike Reilly D Out Heart Marcus Hogberg G Out Upper Body Semyon Varlamov G Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body Roman Josi D Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Islanders vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders’ 156 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

New York ranks 13th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

They have the league’s 20th-ranked goal differential at -15.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 148 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Nashville has allowed 190 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.

Their -42 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Islanders vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-135) Predators (+114) 5.5

