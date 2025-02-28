How to Pick the Islanders vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 1 Published 12:50 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

There are a variety of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the New York Islanders going up against the Nashville Predators at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1. To get you prepared to place a wager or build a parlay, see our best bets and predictions below.

Islanders vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, New York and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 31 times.

This season, 26 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.2 goals per game, 0.2599999999999998 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.2 goals per game, 0.7 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Islanders Moneyline: -135

The Islanders have been victorious in 11 of their 26 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.3%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, New York is 9-10 (winning 47.4% of the time).

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +113

Nashville has six wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 23 times).

The Predators have three wins in games when their moneyline odds are +113 or longer (in 13 such games).

Nashville has a 46.9% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New York 4, Nashville 2

Islanders Points Leaders

One of New York’s top offensive players this season is Anders Lee, who has recorded 42 points in 58 games.

With 18 goals and 23 assists, Bo Horvat is one of the most important offensive options for New York with his 41 points (0.7 per game).

Through 58 games, Kyle Palmieri has proven himself as an important offensive option for New York. He has 39 points (18 goals and 21 assists).

In the 43 games Ilya Sorokin has played this season, his save percentage is .904, 26th in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s 22 goals and 32 assists in 58 matchups give him 54 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Marchessault’s 46 points this season, including 18 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 29 assists for New York.

Juuse Saros has a record of 13-24-6 in 44 games this season, conceding 122 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1092 saves and a .900 save percentage, 36th in the league.

Islanders’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Stars L 4-3 Home +106 2/25/2025 Rangers L 5-1 Home -101 2/27/2025 Bruins W 2-1 Away -116 3/1/2025 Predators – Home -135 3/3/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Jets – Home – 3/8/2025 Sharks – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets W 2-1 Home +115 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away +113 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away – 3/6/2025 Kraken – Home –

New York vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

