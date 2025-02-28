How to Pick the Islanders vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 1
Published 12:50 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
There are a variety of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the New York Islanders going up against the Nashville Predators at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1. To get you prepared to place a wager or build a parlay, see our best bets and predictions below.
Islanders vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- This season, New York and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 31 times.
- This season, 26 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- These two teams combine for 5.2 goals per game, 0.2599999999999998 less than the over/under set for this contest.
- These two teams are allowing a combined 6.2 goals per game, 0.7 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Islanders Moneyline: -135
- The Islanders have been victorious in 11 of their 26 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.3%).
- When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, New York is 9-10 (winning 47.4% of the time).
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +113
- Nashville has six wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 23 times).
- The Predators have three wins in games when their moneyline odds are +113 or longer (in 13 such games).
- Nashville has a 46.9% implied probability to win this matchup.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
New York 4, Nashville 2
Islanders Points Leaders
- One of New York’s top offensive players this season is Anders Lee, who has recorded 42 points in 58 games.
- With 18 goals and 23 assists, Bo Horvat is one of the most important offensive options for New York with his 41 points (0.7 per game).
- Through 58 games, Kyle Palmieri has proven himself as an important offensive option for New York. He has 39 points (18 goals and 21 assists).
- In the 43 games Ilya Sorokin has played this season, his save percentage is .904, 26th in the league.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg’s 22 goals and 32 assists in 58 matchups give him 54 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Jonathan Marchessault’s 46 points this season, including 18 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Roman Josi has nine goals and 29 assists for New York.
- Juuse Saros has a record of 13-24-6 in 44 games this season, conceding 122 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1092 saves and a .900 save percentage, 36th in the league.
Islanders’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/23/2025
|Stars
|L 4-3
|Home
|+106
|2/25/2025
|Rangers
|L 5-1
|Home
|-101
|2/27/2025
|Bruins
|W 2-1
|Away
|-116
|3/1/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-135
|3/3/2025
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4/2025
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|L 5-0
|Home
|+108
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|L 4-1
|Home
|+135
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|W 2-1
|Home
|+115
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|–
|Away
|+113
|3/2/2025
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4/2025
|Bruins
|–
|Away
|–
|3/6/2025
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
New York vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Venue: UBS Arena
