How to Pick the Islanders vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 1

Published 12:50 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are a variety of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the New York Islanders going up against the Nashville Predators at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1. To get you prepared to place a wager or build a parlay, see our best bets and predictions below.

Islanders vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

  • This season, New York and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 31 times.
  • This season, 26 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
  • These two teams combine for 5.2 goals per game, 0.2599999999999998 less than the over/under set for this contest.
  • These two teams are allowing a combined 6.2 goals per game, 0.7 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Islanders Moneyline: -135

  • The Islanders have been victorious in 11 of their 26 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.3%).
  • When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, New York is 9-10 (winning 47.4% of the time).
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +113

  • Nashville has six wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 23 times).
  • The Predators have three wins in games when their moneyline odds are +113 or longer (in 13 such games).
  • Nashville has a 46.9% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
New York 4, Nashville 2

Islanders Points Leaders

  • One of New York’s top offensive players this season is Anders Lee, who has recorded 42 points in 58 games.
  • With 18 goals and 23 assists, Bo Horvat is one of the most important offensive options for New York with his 41 points (0.7 per game).
  • Through 58 games, Kyle Palmieri has proven himself as an important offensive option for New York. He has 39 points (18 goals and 21 assists).
  • In the 43 games Ilya Sorokin has played this season, his save percentage is .904, 26th in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg’s 22 goals and 32 assists in 58 matchups give him 54 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Jonathan Marchessault’s 46 points this season, including 18 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
  • Roman Josi has nine goals and 29 assists for New York.
  • Juuse Saros has a record of 13-24-6 in 44 games this season, conceding 122 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1092 saves and a .900 save percentage, 36th in the league.

Islanders’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
2/23/2025 Stars L 4-3 Home +106
2/25/2025 Rangers L 5-1 Home -101
2/27/2025 Bruins W 2-1 Away -116
3/1/2025 Predators Home -135
3/3/2025 Rangers Away
3/4/2025 Jets Home
3/8/2025 Sharks Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108
2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135
2/27/2025 Jets W 2-1 Home +115
3/1/2025 Islanders Away +113
3/2/2025 Rangers Away
3/4/2025 Bruins Away
3/6/2025 Kraken Home

New York vs. Nashville Game Info

