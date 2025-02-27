Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27? Published 6:53 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted seven shots in three games versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 139 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

