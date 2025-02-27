Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27? Published 6:53 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 17 of 57 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has taken eight shots in three games versus the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.2%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 139 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

