Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, February 28 Published 8:28 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature a ranked team. That matchup is the UCLA Bruins versus the Purdue Boilermakers. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 74, UCLA 70

Purdue 74, UCLA 70 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.5 points

Purdue by 4.5 points Pick ATS: Purdue (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

