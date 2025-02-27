Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, February 28
Published 8:28 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature a ranked team. That matchup is the UCLA Bruins versus the Purdue Boilermakers. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. UCLA Bruins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 74, UCLA 70
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.5 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
