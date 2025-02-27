Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 28 Published 10:16 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Thunder 121 – Hawks 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 12.5)

Hawks (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-12.0)

Thunder (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Hawks (28-31-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60.3% of the time, 12.8% less often than the Thunder (35-23-0) this season.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 12-8 ATS record Oklahoma City racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 57.6% of the time this season (34 out of 59). That’s less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (34 out of 58).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 45-10, while the Hawks are 17-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have been getting things done at both ends of the court this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (118.6) and second-best in points allowed per game (106).

Oklahoma City is 13th in the NBA with 44.7 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 45.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Thunder rank 14th in the NBA with 26.5 assists per contest.

Oklahoma City is playing well when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks best in the league in turnovers committed (11.2 per game) and best in forced turnovers (17.2 per contest).

With 14 threes per game, the Thunder rank eighth in the NBA. They own a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 13th in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (116.6 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (119.2 points allowed per game).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 11th in the league in rebounds (44.9 per game) and 17th in rebounds conceded (44.5).

This season the Hawks are second-best in the league in assists at 29.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 25th in the league in committing them (15 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (15.8 per game).

The Hawks make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

