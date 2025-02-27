Tennessee vs. Kentucky Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 27 Published 2:56 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday’s game features the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (21-6) and the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (21-5) squaring off at Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 victory for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET on February 27.

Based on our computer prediction, Kentucky projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under has been set at 155.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky Venue: Memorial Coliseum

Memorial Coliseum Line: Tennessee -3.5

Tennessee -3.5 Point total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -185, Kentucky +150

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 75, Kentucky 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+3.5)

Kentucky (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread so far this season is 10-7-0, and Kentucky’s is 11-9-0. A total of seven out of the Volunteers’ games this season have hit the over, and 10 of the Wildcats’ games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 165.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. Kentucky has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +515 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19 points per game. They’re putting up 89.7 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.7 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 6.7 boards on average. It collects 37.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.2 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 5.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.5 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 5.

The Volunteers rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 94th in college basketball, allowing 76.7 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (120th in college basketball play) while forcing 20.5 (14th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +380 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They’re putting up 76.2 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.6 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 35 rebounds per game, 57th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.5.

Kentucky knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents.

Kentucky has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (325th in college basketball).

