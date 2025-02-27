Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on O’Reilly in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -20, in 17:51 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has 34 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 26 different games.

He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 22 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).

Through 54 games, he has 34 points, with four multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.

The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 54 Games 3 34 Points 1 14 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

