Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on O’Reilly in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -20, in 17:51 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has 34 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 26 different games.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 22 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
  • Through 54 games, he has 34 points, with four multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.
  • The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
54 Games 3
34 Points 1
14 Goals 0
20 Assists 1

