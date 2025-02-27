Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on O’Reilly in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -20, in 17:51 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has 34 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 26 different games.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 22 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
- Through 54 games, he has 34 points, with four multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.
- The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|54
|Games
|3
|34
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: