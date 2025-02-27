NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 28
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
Today’s NBA slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons.
Looking for additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important games in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 28
Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Nets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Celtics -2.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 0.0 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.0 points)
- Total: 242.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Grizzlies -3.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 245.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Bulls -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Suns -5.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.5 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
