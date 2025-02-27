Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 18:16 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has 46 points overall, with at least one point in 32 different games.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 57 games played this season, he has put up 46 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have given up 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

Its +72 goal differential is the best in the league.

The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 46 Points 3 18 Goals 1 28 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: