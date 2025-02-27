Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 18:16 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has 46 points overall, with at least one point in 32 different games.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
- In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 57 games played this season, he has put up 46 points, with nine multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have given up 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Its +72 goal differential is the best in the league.
- The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|46
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|1
|28
|Assists
|2
