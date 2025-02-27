Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 18:16 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has 46 points overall, with at least one point in 32 different games.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
  • Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
  • In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 57 games played this season, he has put up 46 points, with nine multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have given up 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +72 goal differential is the best in the league.
  • The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
46 Points 3
18 Goals 1
28 Assists 2

