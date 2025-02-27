How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) after winning three road games in a row.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

FDSSE, FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 22-2 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 13th.

The Thunder record 118.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks allow.

When Oklahoma City totals more than 119.2 points, it is 24-3.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Atlanta is 25-21 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 14th.

The Hawks average 10.6 more points per game (116.6) than the Thunder allow (106).

Atlanta has put together a 26-22 record in games it scores more than 106 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are averaging 120.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 116.5 points per contest.

Defensively Oklahoma City has been better in home games this season, ceding 105.4 points per game, compared to 106.6 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Thunder have played better in home games this season, draining 14.7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 13.3 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 116.8 points per game, compared to 116.4 away. They’re also better defensively, giving up 118.7 points per game at home, and 119.6 away.

In 2024-25 Atlanta is allowing 0.9 fewer points per game at home (118.7) than away (119.6).

This year the Hawks are picking up fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ajay Mitchell Out Toe Nikola Topic Out For Season Acl

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trae Young Probable Achilles Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

