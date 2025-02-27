How to Watch the NBA Today, February 28
Published 11:31 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
In one of the 10 compelling matchups on the NBA card today, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will meet at TD Garden.
Information on how to watch today’s NBA action is included for you.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 28
Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: