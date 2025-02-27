How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27 Published 8:45 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (21-6) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (21-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

If you want to know how to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Wildcats put up 76.2 points per game and give up 61.6, ranking them 36th in the nation on offense and 111th on defense.

Tennessee is allowing 31.2 boards per game this year (156th-ranked in college basketball), but it has thrived by averaging 37.9 rebounds per contest (13th-best).

This season the Wildcats are ranked 27th in college basketball in assists at 17.2 per game.

Tennessee ranks 14th-best in college basketball by forcing 20.5 turnovers per game. It ranks 120th in college basketball by committing 14.4 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25, the Wildcats are 27th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 123rd in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Tennessee is 52nd in the country with 5 three-pointers allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 54th with a 28.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

The Wildcats attempt 41.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they take 58.8% of their shots, with 70.4% of their makes coming from there.

Kentucky 2024-25 Stats

At 76.2 points scored per game and 61.6 points allowed, the Wildcats are 36th in college basketball on offense and 111th on defense.

Kentucky is 57th in college basketball in rebounds per game (35) and 231st in rebounds conceded (32.5).

The Wildcats are 27th in the nation in assists (17.2 per game) in 2024-25.

At 12.4 turnovers committed per game and 12.9 turnovers forced, Kentucky is 34th and 325th in college basketball, respectively.

The Wildcats are 27th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and 123rd in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

In 2024-25 Kentucky is 36th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 15th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (26.6%).

In 2024-25, the Wildcats have taken 41.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of the Wildcats’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 70.4% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 27 17 5.9 3.3 3.1 0.7 1 Jewel Spear 25 13.4 3 1.6 1 0.1 2.6 Ruby Whitehorn 27 12.5 4.4 1.7 1 0.4 0.7 Lazaria Spearman 27 11.8 6.1 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 27 10.5 4.3 4.9 1.3 0.1 2

Kentucky’s Top Players

Wildcats Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Georgia Amoore 26 18.9 2.1 7 1 0.3 2.4 Clara Strack 26 14.7 9.3 2.7 0.7 2.5 0.5 Dazia Lawrence 26 12.8 2.2 2.1 0.9 0 2.3 Teonni Key 26 11.5 8.3 1.7 0.9 1.7 0.3 Amelia Hassett 26 9.5 8.1 1.9 1 1.1 2

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Kentucky’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 at South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

