How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27

Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 27

SEC squads are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide

