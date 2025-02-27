How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27
Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
SEC squads are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Ole Miss Rebels.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Texas A&M Aggies at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: