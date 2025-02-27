How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27 Published 8:45 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (21-6) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (21-5) on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you want to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Kentucky 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the country on offense (89.7 points scored per game) and ranked 309th on defense (70.7 points conceded).

Kentucky is grabbing 35 boards per game (57th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 32.5 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

At 16 assists per game, the Volunteers are 46th in the nation.

Kentucky ranks 34th in the country with 12.4 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 325th with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Volunteers are the best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Kentucky ranks 15th-best in the country by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 26.6% to opponents. It ranks 36th in college basketball by surrendering 4.8 treys per contest.

The Volunteers attempt 41.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.1% of the Volunteers’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 68.9% are 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Volunteers are the best squad in the nation (89.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 309th (70.7 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Tennessee is 13th-best in the country in rebounds (37.9 per game). It is 156th in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

With 16 assists per game, the Volunteers are 46th in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee is 120th in the nation in committing them (14.4 per game). It is 14th-best in forcing them (20.5 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are 79th in 3-point percentage at 33.9%.

Defensively, Tennessee is 52nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5. It is 54th in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.3%.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 58.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.9% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 31.1% have been 3-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all year long on Fubo.

Kentucky’s Top Players

Wildcats Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Georgia Amoore 26 18.9 2.1 7 1 0.3 2.4 Clara Strack 26 14.7 9.3 2.7 0.7 2.5 0.5 Dazia Lawrence 26 12.8 2.2 2.1 0.9 0 2.3 Teonni Key 26 11.5 8.3 1.7 0.9 1.7 0.3 Amelia Hassett 26 9.5 8.1 1.9 1 1.1 2

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 27 17 5.9 3.3 3.1 0.7 1 Jewel Spear 25 13.4 3 1.6 1 0.1 2.6 Ruby Whitehorn 27 12.5 4.4 1.7 1 0.4 0.7 Lazaria Spearman 27 11.8 6.1 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 27 10.5 4.3 4.9 1.3 0.1 2

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Kentucky’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 at South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: