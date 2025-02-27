How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27
Published 8:45 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (21-6) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (21-5) on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you want to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Kentucky 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the country on offense (89.7 points scored per game) and ranked 309th on defense (70.7 points conceded).
- Kentucky is grabbing 35 boards per game (57th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 32.5 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).
- At 16 assists per game, the Volunteers are 46th in the nation.
- Kentucky ranks 34th in the country with 12.4 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 325th with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Volunteers are the best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).
- Kentucky ranks 15th-best in the country by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 26.6% to opponents. It ranks 36th in college basketball by surrendering 4.8 treys per contest.
- The Volunteers attempt 41.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.1% of the Volunteers’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 68.9% are 2-pointers.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- On offense, the Volunteers are the best squad in the nation (89.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 309th (70.7 points conceded per game).
- On the boards, Tennessee is 13th-best in the country in rebounds (37.9 per game). It is 156th in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).
- With 16 assists per game, the Volunteers are 46th in college basketball.
- In terms of turnovers, Tennessee is 120th in the nation in committing them (14.4 per game). It is 14th-best in forcing them (20.5 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are 79th in 3-point percentage at 33.9%.
- Defensively, Tennessee is 52nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5. It is 54th in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.3%.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 58.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.9% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 31.1% have been 3-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all year long on Fubo.
Kentucky’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Georgia Amoore
|26
|18.9
|2.1
|7
|1
|0.3
|2.4
|Clara Strack
|26
|14.7
|9.3
|2.7
|0.7
|2.5
|0.5
|Dazia Lawrence
|26
|12.8
|2.2
|2.1
|0.9
|0
|2.3
|Teonni Key
|26
|11.5
|8.3
|1.7
|0.9
|1.7
|0.3
|Amelia Hassett
|26
|9.5
|8.1
|1.9
|1
|1.1
|2
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|27
|17
|5.9
|3.3
|3.1
|0.7
|1
|Jewel Spear
|25
|13.4
|3
|1.6
|1
|0.1
|2.6
|Ruby Whitehorn
|27
|12.5
|4.4
|1.7
|1
|0.4
|0.7
|Lazaria Spearman
|27
|11.8
|6.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|Samara Spencer
|27
|10.5
|4.3
|4.9
|1.3
|0.1
|2
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Kentucky’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 27 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET
- March 2 at South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET
Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!